December 13, 2022

CULTURE OF CORRUPTION: DOJ Official Admits Targeting Pro-Lifers Is Response to Overturn of Roe. “At least 98 Catholic churches and 77 pregnancy resource centers and other pro-life organizations have been attacked since May, but the DOJ has apparently not charged a single person in connection with these attacks. Meanwhile, the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division has charged 26 pro-life individuals with FACE Act violations this year.”

The law — and the DOJ — only protects people the Administration likes. That’s been made quite clear.