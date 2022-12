LIFE ACCORDING TO THE NYT, EXPLAINED:

Poor women. They always suffer the most don’t they?

If they’re single, that’s bad. If they get married that’s bad. If they get divorced, that’s bad. If their husbands are away – that’s bad. But if he’s hanging around the house too much, that’s bad too. If they work, they’re stressed out. If they stay at home, they’re bored.

Its tragic. The life of the American woman.

At least the ones that read the NYT’s.