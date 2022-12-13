December 13, 2022

#JOURNALISM: Cuban dictatorship arrests refugees trying to escape on a raft, Reuters reports they were ‘rescued.’ “Of course, and as expected, neither the AP nor Reuters made a single mention of a similar but much more deadly incident that took place in Bahia Honda in October. Less than two months ago, the Cuban Coast Guard rammed a boat filled with Cuban refugees escaping the island in Bahia Honda, sinking the vessel and killing 7 refugees, including a 2-year-old toddler. That incident has come to known as the Bahia Honda Massacre. But reporters for both the AP and Reuters know that if they mention this in their reporting, their press credentials will be removed, and they’ll get kicked off the island.”