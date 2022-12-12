December 12, 2022

«
I’M STILL NOT RECOVERED FROM MEDICINE SIDE EFFECTS FROM HADES, SO I’M GOING TO BED EARLY AND HOPING TO BEAT IT:  But there’s a full short story for free on my site. So, have that. (And yes, some typos):  Good Will To Men.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 10:38 pm
