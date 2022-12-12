December 12, 2022

SAME REASON A DOG LICKS HIMSELF: BECAUSE HE CAN. Why is Buttigieg using taxpayer-funded private jets? “I doubt many members of the media will rouse themselves to ask Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg many tough questions about why he’s used taxpayer-funded private jets at least 18 times since taking office, even though that sort of thing was a big deal back when former Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price did it. I mean, if there’s anybody in the administration who shouldn’t be flying on private jets, it’s the guy who’s always nagging you to reduce your carbon footprint by buying an electric car. But hey, Buttigieg is a Democrat, so when he flies on a private jet at taxpayer expense, it isn’t a bad thing.”

I’ll believe it’s a crisis when the people who keep telling me it’s a crisis start acting like it’s a crisis.

Which apparently means never.