December 13, 2022

MAYBE DON’T WRECK PEOPLE’S LIVES OVER SOCIAL MEDIA, REAL OR FAKE? AI image generation tech can now create life-wrecking deepfakes with ease: AI tech makes it trivial to generate harmful fake photos from a few social media pictures.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:00 pm
