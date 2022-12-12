December 12, 2022

IDEAS SO GOOD PEOPLE CAN’T BE ALLOWED TO HEAR ANY CRITICISMS: The Twitter files: leftism requires censorship. “One of the funny (although not ‘funny ha-ha’) things about all of this is that these same people bleat on about ‘democracy’ and its great value and worth. And yet they think of the public as unable to sort out the wheat from the chaff, as children in need of control from – yes – Big Brother Twitter. And they’re not the least bit ashamed about it. They had to do it to save democracy.”

It makes sense when you realize that by “democracy” they just mean a system where Democrats are firmly in charge.

