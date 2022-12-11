December 11, 2022

ABOUT TIME, IF TRUE: US scientists reportedly make fusion energy breakthrough. “The Financial Times today reported three separate sources confirmed a recent experiment at the federal Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California yielded successful results. The experiment reportedly produced a net gain in energy produced for the first time since observations began back in the 1950s. The Financial Times said the fusion reaction, ‘produced about 2.5 megajoules of energy, which was about 120 per cent of the 2.1 megajoules of energy in the lasers, the people with knowledge of the results said, adding that the data was still being analysed.’ The US department of energy told the news outlet it will announce “’major scientific breakthrough’ at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory on Tuesday.”

Here’s the (paywalled) FT story.