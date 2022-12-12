December 12, 2022

SUZANNE VENKER: Is She Marriage Material?

We hear plenty in America about whether or not a man is “marriage material.” But no one ever asks what makes a woman marriage material.

Seems to me that’s the more pertinent question since women are the ones who bow out of marriage the most.

Indeed, the overwhelming majority of divorce is filed by wives who use the all-encompassing umbrella of “irreconcilable differences” to get out of an abuse-free marriage.

If you’re a man who wants to avoid this fate, the best way to do so is to pay close attention to what a woman says and does when you’re dating her.