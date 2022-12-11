December 11, 2022

SHOCKER: European Parliament vice-president arrested in Qatar corruption investigation. “Police arrested Eva Kaili, a Greek socialist MEP, on Friday hours after the four others had been detained for questioning. At least three were either Italian citizens or originally came from Italy, a source close to the case said. Ms Kaili, 44, is the partner of one of the four, Francesco Giorgi, a parliamentary assistant with the European Parliament’s Socialists and Democrats group, the source said. Pier-Antonio Panzeri, a former MEP who served as a socialist in the Parliament between 2004 and 2019, was also reportedly arrested.”

Plus: “The Belgian newspaper L’Echo reported on Saturday that “several bags full of (money) notes” were found at Ms Kaili’s Brussels home, which police decided to search after her father was caught carrying a large amount of money in a suitcase.” Somewhere, Hunter Biden sneers — if your bribes can fit into a suitcase, you’re small fry.