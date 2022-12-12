«
»

December 12, 2022

THE NYT IS A RELIABLE SHILL FOR TYRANNY, GOING BACK TO WALTER DURANTY: NY Times Says Most Gun Owners are Law-Abiding, AR-15s are in Common Use, and Confiscation is Futile…Then Calls for 1st Amendment Limits on Gun Makers.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.