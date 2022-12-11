December 11, 2022

IT’S NOT REALLY A BATTERY BUT AN RTG, A RADIOISOTOPIC THERMAL GENERATOR: Britain to build first Americium space battery. “The move comes amid a growing push to secure sources for such technologies amid global supply chain issues. Traditionally, spacecraft have been powered by Plutonium-238, a radioisotope produced only in the United States with a limited supply capacity. They have also been produced in Russia, with that source no longer available.”

As we gear up for a new space race, everything needs to be scalable.