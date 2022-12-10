December 10, 2022

OUR INCESTUOUS RULING CLASS: Head Of Twitter’s Censorship Operation Was A Former FBI, CIA Operative.

According to a now-unavailable LinkedIn profile discovered by journalist Andy Ngo, Jeff Carlton, whose prior work included serving as a federal intelligence officer, became the leading member of Twitter’s Strategic Response Team (SRT) last month. As revealed in a batch of “Twitter Files” released by reporter Bari Weiss on Thursday, SRT is one of the main groups at Twitter tasked with shadowbanning conservative accounts and tweets on the platform.

In his LinkedIn profile, Carlton states that his role as SRT head involves “resolving the highest-profile Trust & Safety escalations,” as well as managing “crises and non-standard incidents in content moderation and customer support to promote ‘healthy public conversations.’” Before leading the group in his new role, Carlton served as a senior program manager at Twitter, starting in May 2021.

Prior to joining the Big Tech giant, however, Carlton was heavily involved in intelligence-related work within the federal government. In addition to serving as a senior intel officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, he also worked as an intelligence analyst for the FBI and CIA, according to his LinkedIn profile.