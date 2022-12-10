December 10, 2022

«
ALSO UNSURPRISING: Hearing Aids May Help You Avoid Dementia, Study Finds. “In fact, a loss of hearing is one of the top modifiable risk factors for dementia, along with smoking, physical inactivity, and obesity.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 pm
