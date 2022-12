YES: The U.S. News Law School Rankings Boycott Is A Chance To Rethink Legal Education.

Suggestions: Limit law school to two years, cap federal financial aid at a tuition equivalent to that of the average public law school, require at least five years of practice experience for federal judicial clerks, and allow people to “read law” and take the bar without attending law school at all, like Abraham Lincoln and most Supreme Court justices prior to the mid 20th Century.