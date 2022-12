SCHIFF PICKS FIGHT WITH WRONG GUY: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), teller of tall tales and purveyor of fabulous telephone transcripts, isn’t happy with Elon Musk’s management of Twitter’s historical documents, The Lid’s Wes Walker reports.

So Schiff launched another of his trademark falsehoods aimed right at what he supposed to be Musk’s weak spot, toleration of “hate speech.” Ooh, bad mistake. Do not miss the video of Schiff taking out his frustration on a punching bag.