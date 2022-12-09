«

December 9, 2022

WHO’S TO BLAME WHEN STUDENTS FAIL A COURSE? Usually the students, I suspect, but there is something to the idea that colleges are doing too much to try to please students. Yet they don’t seem pleased. Why is that, I wonder?

Posted by Robert Shibley at 3:28 pm
