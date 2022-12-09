December 9, 2022

EL SALVADOR NOW A CRIME-FIGHTING MODEL: El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele is likely the most popular democratically elected leader in the world, with an approval rating in the 80 percent bracket, according to Liberty Unyielding’s Hans Bader.

Why? Because Bukele promised in 2015 to put the criminals then plaguing El Salvador in jail, then he did it. The results have been stunning: Crime is down by 75 percent and the murder rate has been halved.

The key is longer sentences that keep the killers out of the general population. Imagine that! If the bad guys are in the slammer, they aren’t able to inflict their evil on the rest of us. We get peace, order and civilization, they get justice. Democrats, are you listening?