December 9, 2022

GOOD: Hertz Car-Rental Company to Pay $168 Million in False-Arrest Settlements: More than 364 reports of wrongful theft will now be resolved in the customers’ favors. “The company claims that a faulty inventory system is to blame for rental vehicles being reported as stolen, which has led to customers being falsely arrested, detained, and even facing felony charges. . . . According to lawsuits filed across the nation, customers were held at gunpoint, arrested, and even held in jail for days as a result of Hertz reporting rental models as stolen. Now, Hertz says it will compensate these customers to the tune of $168 million total, resolving claims for more than 95% of the wrongfully accused.”