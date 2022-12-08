December 8, 2022

JONATHAN TURLEY: An End to the Deep Twitter State? “Conservatives often cite Baker as part of a ‘deep state’ committed to opposing former President Donald Trump and working closely with Democratic interests. Now he is accused of essentially being part of a deep state at Twitter sabotaging or obstructing efforts of Musk to release information.”

Plus: “What is also clear is that, despite the full mobilization of Washington against Musk, the billionaire is undeterred. Once again, the normally unstoppable forces of Washington may have met their first immovable object.”