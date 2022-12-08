December 8, 2022

I CREDIT PREHISTORIC SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES: Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem. “The sequences were obtained from frozen soil and indicate that the region, was once home to mastodons and reindeer. The area is now barren and home to hare, musk ox and few plants. . . . Greenland was much warmer then, but the researchers did not expect the DNA sequences to reveal forests of poplar, spruce and yew trees such as those now typically found at much lower latitudes, alongside sedges, shrubs and birch-tree species that still grow in Greenland, according to Nature.”