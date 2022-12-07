December 7, 2022

CDR SALAMANDER: There Must be Consequences for Germany: NATO must show some self-respect.

The final part of the Merkle administration was problematic, but under the present SDP government led by Olaf Scholz – the Cold War socialist and Soviet apologist, Germany’s irresponsible stance in the face of European and NATO security requirements cannot go without consequences. The present, “Just do enough in security to look like we’re doing something, but not too much…” should be called out for exactly what it is.

Germany, even more than France, is the keystone to Europe. Too many nations look to her for leadership culturally, economically, and security. Poland is an emerging leader, but she does not have the population or GDP power to match Germany.

Though Germany’s present dysfunction is multi-causal, the core of the problem is that the German people chose the wrong leader at the wrong time.