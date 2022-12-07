December 7, 2022

JEFF GOLDSTEIN: On Censorship and Its Discontents. “So Camus had it partially correct. Still, at final glance, he strikes me as something of a whiner who — though he found meaning in engaging the travails of existence — portrayed that engagement as an act of great psychic trauma. He made coping into a form of gritty, fraught heroism. And he did so because he spent years accommodating his own narcissistic introspection, when what he really needed to do was find a stiff drink and an iPhone loaded with Jimmy Buffet songs.”