December 6, 2022

NOW COMES THE MORNING-AFTER HEADACHE: Two of the 47 House Republicans who voted for the Respect for Marriage Act in July have now recanted that vote, according to The Washington Stand’s Ben Johnson.

“My record shows that I am a long-standing advocate against discrimination of all types. I, however, cannot support any effort that undermines religious liberties by failing to provide legitimate safeguards for faith-based organizations that object based on their deeply-held religious beliefs,” Johnson quotes Rep. Mario Diaz-Belart (R-Fla.) announcing Monday.

The first of the recanters was Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, who attributed his original vote to confusion and how Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rushed the bill through to the floor vote.