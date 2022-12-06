December 6, 2022

YES: Is Expressing Support For Dobbs A Firing Offense In BigLaw?

Rather than just accepting this, attorneys and activists on the right should lobby for regulatory/ethics/tax changes that will make really big law firms much harder to operate. The laws were changed to favor them, and there’s no reason why that should remain the case except for big-firm domination of bar associations. Now that there are no neutral institutions left in our society, it’s important to put pressure on any institution that’s on the other side. That’s what the left does, and it’s what the right will need to do if it wants things to change. But hey, maybe it doesn’t really.