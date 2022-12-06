December 6, 2022

MUSK BOOTING CHILD PORN PURVEYORS OFF TWITTER: As expected, the Left is up in arms about Elon Musk exposing the activities of the Democratic censors who formerly controlled Twitter. But guess who else is getting unwanted exposure, thanks to Musk? Child pornography distributors, according to Issues & Insights:

“This is what the left and woke companies are freaking out about? Cybersecurity firm Ghost Data reported over the weekend that Twitter had nearly doubled the number of accounts it is suspending each day that were sharing child pornography.

“’In the past 24 hours, Twitter started to step up its efforts and took down 44,000 suspicious accounts, including over 1,300 profiles that tried to bypass detection using codewords and text in images to communicate. Zero tolerance,” said Ghost Data founder Andrea Stoppa, who has been monitoring this, in a tweet.”

And it turns out that Twitter knew more than a year ago that child pornography being distributed via Tweets was growing “exponentially,” but the company’s investment in resources needed to counter that growth was all but nil. Expect the Left screaming to get louder in the days ahead as Musk continues sweeping the piles of manure out of the stalls.

Transparency is great when it’s applied to the Right, but now we see what the Left actually believes about transparency as it is being applied at Twitter.