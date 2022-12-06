December 6, 2022

HARD TIMES AHEAD FOR ABRAMS: Turns out that somebody has been asleep at the wheel in the compliance department of the foundation founded by twice-failed Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams.

“State laws across the country prohibit charities that have not filed required financial disclosures with the IRS from soliciting donations. But the New Georgia Project, which missed the Nov. 15 deadline to file its Form 990, is still raising money through a nationwide campaign hosted by the online fundraising platform ActBlue,” report the Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr and Joseph Simonson.

“Representatives at the relevant agencies in Tennessee, Mississippi, and North Carolina, where the New Georgia Project’s charity license has expired, told the Free Beacon that the group could face fines ranging from $25 dollars to $25,000 for violating their state’s charity laws. Some of those fines could be issued for each donation the group accepts,” Perhaps Abrams will claim those registrations were stolen.