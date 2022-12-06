December 6, 2022

THERE WAS NEVER A CASE FOR MASS MIGRATION: The Culture Transplant Shatters the Case for Mass Immigration.

Take it from someone who has done it: acculturation is difficult, painful and makes you feel like you’re going insane. Even when you are alone and purposely isolate yourself from your birth language and cultural influences and work like heck at acculturating.

When you’re surrounded by thousands come from the same homeland? It might be impossible. And while race is fairly meaningless, culture means a lot more than you can imagine. And seems to have a life of its own.

Mass immigration is a really bad idea. Unless you desperately want to import the other culture. Looks to the border. And, you know? I’d say no. Hard no.