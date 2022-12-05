December 5, 2022

SMOKING GUN’S TRIGGER IS PULLED: Former Eco-Health Alliance Vice President Andrew Huff claims to have worked directly with researchers at China Wuhan lab in developing the Covid virus.

Huff’s book, “The Truth About Wuhan,” goes on sale tomorrow, according to Just the News’ Charlotte Hazard, who reports: “Huff, an epidemiologist and army veteran who worked for EcoHealth Alliance from 2014 to 2016, said it was China’s gain-of-function experiments — and shoddy biosecurity — that led to the lab leak at the U.S.-funded lab.”

That funny sound you hear tomorrow in the Mainstream Media will be crickets about Huff.