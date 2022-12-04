December 4, 2022

THIS COULD HAPPEN PRETTY MUCH ANYWHERE: North Carolina county under curfew after power station attack, FBI investigating. “Residents of a central North Carolina county faced a second night of freezing weather without power on Sunday after vandals opened fire on two electric substations in what authorities called a ‘targeted attack.’ A motive for the Saturday night damage spree wasn’t clear, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields. Due to outages, schools will be closed Monday and potentially longer. Sunday church services and a well-known golf resort were disrupted. The incidents were being investigated by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Fields said. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Twitter that she had been in contact with Duke Energy Corp, which owns the substations, and the Department of Energy was working with other agencies to investigate and respond.”