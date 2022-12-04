December 4, 2022

LIFE IN THE BLUE ZONES: Philadelphia approves “permanent” 10 pm curfew. “Every time you asked a Democrat or one of their MSM stenographers about the rising crime rates in America’s cities during the run-up to the midterm elections, you were told that it was a mirage. It’s not really that bad. These are just Republican talking points. New York’s Governor even expressed disbelief as to why anyone would even bring it up. Perhaps someone should point these people to the current situation in the City of Brotherly Love. (A tragically hilarious name given the current circumstances.) If things are going so well, why would the City Council vote to make the 10 pm curfew that was in place for almost everyone under the age of 18 all summer permanent? And yet that’s what happened on Thursday and one of the Democrats who voted in favor of the measure specifically called out the city’s rampant crime rates and the threat crime poses to her own child as the reason.”