December 2, 2022

SAVING JOHN WITHERSPOON: Re: Sarah’s earlier post about Princeton evaluating whether to remove the statue of John Witherspoon from campus, I hereby publicly offer to take it off its hands. I am not even kidding. I am Presbyterian and am a grown man who understands that great historical figures like Witherspoon can have major flaws but still leave the world a far better place than they found it. If Princeton takes it off the pedestal and signs it over to me, I will have it transported down here to North Carolina, at my expense, and donate it to my church. If we can get more people to do this kind of thing, maybe we can save some of our cultural heritage from the vandals. President Eisgruber can contact me at witherspoon (at sign) maildepot (period) net.