December 2, 2022

IS THIS THE ‘MOTHER OF ALL CHICKEN-AND-EGG’ PROBLEMS? Engineer Steve Laufman and Physician Howard Glicksman point to multiple such problems but this morning on HillFaith, they spotlight what Laufman calls “the mother of all” such problems.

The new book from Laufman and Glicksman — “Your Designed Body” — is a rebuttal to Darwinian biologist Nathan Lents’ “Human Errors” which makes the case the human body is full of examples of lousy design — a panorama of glitches — therefore it doesn’t point to a designer.