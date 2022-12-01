December 1, 2022

HMM: “Tipping point”: Has China begun a retreat from zero-COVID — and is it too late? “The population may well be exhausted with Xi’s zero-COVID policies, but they have gotten more energized than ever against the regime. That may have started with their brutal lockdown policies, but the populist revolt may have a broader mandate by now. Beijing writer and political-science expert Wu Qiang warned yesterday in the NYT than the communists have lost the people, and they won’t get them back with just a momentary rollback of lockdowns.”

Washed away by a preference cascade? We can hope.