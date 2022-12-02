December 2, 2022

EVERY MAJOR INSTITUTION HAS BEEN WEAPONIZED IN SUPPORT OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY: What Did The FBI Know and When Did It Know It? Juvenile bomb-threat caller never posed credible danger to HBCUs, but FBI refused to say so until after midterms.

The recently announced results of the FBI’s investigation into bomb threats made in February targeting Historically Black Colleges and Universities effectively debunk the narrative that these threats were made by a malicious group of white supremacists.

On November 14 — six days after the midterm elections — USA Today reported a senior FBI official said the “bulk of the threats leveled against historically Black colleges earlier this year are believed to be linked to a single juvenile who has been prosecuted as a minor by state authorities.”

The agency’s admission raised more questions than it answered. What the feds have not said is:

The race of the suspect

The motive of the suspect

When the suspect was charged

What state was the suspect charged in

Why the agency did not charge the suspect as an adult after terrorizing HBCUs

And perhaps most importantly: Why didn’t the agency share the results of the investigation far sooner than a few days after the midterm elections — and after multiple requests from Congressional Republicans and Democrats?