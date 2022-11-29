November 29, 2022

IN PRETTY MUCH EVERY HUMAN SOCIETY IN HISTORY THIS WOULD BE A CONSIDERED BLINDINGLY OBVIOUS: Walker: Young people haven’t earned the right to change the country. Young people, by definition, haven’t seen much and don’t know much. The idea that this gives them special insight would have been regarded as ludicrous until about the time I was born.

The cult of youth was engineered by people who wanted to sell ideas that only naive and gullible folks would accept. Encouraging young people not to listen to what people with more experience told them was an isolation tool, such as are employed by cults.