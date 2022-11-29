«
»

November 29, 2022

I WAS TOLD THAT WEED WAS THE ONLY THING THAT WORKED FOR CANCER PATIENTS: “Our study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, suggests cannabis is no better at relieving pain than a placebo.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 pm
