November 29, 2022

JULIETTE OCHIENG: That Time When Some Carcass-Worshiper Called Me A House Negro Because I Suspected the Motives of Muslims.

To those whose male ancestors survived American Slavery long enough to ensure that the former would be alive in the twenty-first century and, therefore, be able to refer to me as a House Negro for suspecting the motives of the putative builders of the “Ground Zero” Mosque, I feel pity.

That pity is mixed with a sense of astonishment, however, at this conclusion: that so many black people are so well indoctrinated with perpetual anger at the sins of America’s past, that they would ignore the more egregious sins of Islam’s present and desired future.