HE’D RATHER ENRICH COMMIES IN VENEZUELA THAN TEXANS IN AMERICA:

Doocy: Why is it President Biden would rather let U.S. companies drill for oil in Venezuela than here in the US?

Kirby: That's not accurate.

Doocy: He said no more drilling… Does the President think there's some benefit to the climate to drill oil in Venezuela and not here? pic.twitter.com/Oj3QpNFlt8

— Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 28, 2022