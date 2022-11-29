«
»

November 29, 2022

ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON NOT LIVING UP TO PREDICTIONS: We’ve reached the end of a bizarre Atlantic hurricane season.

This is, of course, evidence of climate change. So would be the presence of many storms. Or none!

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:00 pm
