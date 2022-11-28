November 28, 2022

YEP: Anti-Semitism is creeping back into America. “The progressive Left, of course, will have a field day with Trump’s unseemly banquet, and will no doubt use it to link the GOP with ‘semi-fascists’ like Fuentes and his followers. Yet these same progressives — including powerful Jewish organisations like the Anti-Defamation League — have a history of downplaying anti-Semitism from the Left. ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt admitted as much when he criticised anti-Semitic elements in the BLM movement. At a recent seminar I conducted during Yom Kippur, an ADL leader even admitted the group backed BLM because they ‘did not want to appear racist.’ The frightening development is not just the existence of anti-Semitism but its growing acceptability.”