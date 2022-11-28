November 28, 2022

IT’S A POLICE STATE, WHAT DO YOU EXPECT? BBC: Beijing’s goons beat our accredited journalist while covering Shanghai protests. “Both explanations are nonsense. Police and China’s authorities know who Lawrence is and what he’s doing in Shanghai. In a society with as many Orwellian controls over public spaces as Xi’s regime has, police likely know every movement of Lawrence and other foreign reporters in China. They arrested Lawrence because his reports help expose the crumbling foundation of Xi’s power in his insane attempt to turn the entire country into a COVID-19 prison.”