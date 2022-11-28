November 28, 2022

CHINA: “Many are now referring to the protest to as ‘white paper revolution,’ ‘blank sheet revolution’ or “A4 revolution.'”

On the campus of Peking University in the capital, whose students led the Tiananmen protests in 1989, a swelling crowd gathered to face down the security guards, then began to sing the left-wing anthem The Internationale.

At Tsinghua University in Beijing some students took part in silent protests and held up blank pieces of paper, while others loudly called for: “Democracy, rule of law, and freedom of expression!”…

Footage showed people gathering and chanting “Freedom! We want freedom!” under Sitong Bridge, where Peng Lifa was arrested after unfurling a banner last month….

The Chinese government has blamed “forces with ulterior motives” for linking a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang province to its strict Covid measures….

[T]he English-language edition of the Global Times, a Communist Party newspaper… quoted an academic at Shanghai’s Fudan University, saying: “Due to ideological differences, it has become almost an instinct of Western countries and media to criticise communist governments with an aim to subvert the latter with colour revolutions.”…

Chinese social media appeared to be devoid of any news about the rallies.