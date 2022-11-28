November 28, 2022

I’D BE INTERESTED TO SEE IF THE QUALITY IS ANY HIGHER, TOO: Study shows prestigious institutions produce more published manuscripts because they have a bigger labor pool. “The researchers found a pattern—more prestigious schools tend to produce more papers because they have more people available to work on research teams. They noted that neither the senior- nor junior-level people working on the papers were more productive than others working at less-prestigious institutions; it was just more people working and getting more done.”