«
»

November 28, 2022

I’D BE INTERESTED TO SEE IF THE QUALITY IS ANY HIGHER, TOO: Study shows prestigious institutions produce more published manuscripts because they have a bigger labor pool. “The researchers found a pattern—more prestigious schools tend to produce more papers because they have more people available to work on research teams. They noted that neither the senior- nor junior-level people working on the papers were more productive than others working at less-prestigious institutions; it was just more people working and getting more done.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.