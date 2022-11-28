November 28, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: White House Report Card: The need for Thanksgiving ‘talking points’ says it all.

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden vacationing on exclusive Nantucket Island, where the average home price is $3.6 million, and still telling the rest of us how to live.

From paying off countries for U.S. global warming to telling some 22 million people to give up their sporting rifles, Biden was full of Thanksgiving advice. And if you didn’t believe him, the White House handed out talking points for the Thanksgiving dinner table to prove he’s smart.