November 28, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Thanks, Joe! 41% of small businesses can’t pay their rent this month.

The gym that I love has just closed for that very reason.

Related: US Business Activity Contracts for Fifth Straight Month.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am
