ROGER KIMBALL: Highways to Utopia. “At some point, the West really will decline. Is it finally happening? And what is this ‘West’ that is ‘declining,’ ‘closing,’ facing a momentous crossroads? An incomplete but not inaccurate shorthand is ‘Christendom.’ I know that the term strikes an antique note in America circa 2022. When is the last time you heard someone utter it without invisible scare quotes? (When was the last time you heard someone utter it at all?)”