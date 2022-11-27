November 27, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
NO AGENDA HERE, I’M SURE: Zuckerberg, Soros Bankrolling Left-Wing Think Tank Conducting Racial Census of Hill Staff: Organization alleges structural racism on Capitol Hill and demands Senate create a ‘Diversity, Equity, Inclusion’ office.
