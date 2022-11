HAHA:

Hubris: Robert Reich has never started or run a business of any significance. As a pundit, he hasn’t even generated workable policy proposals. He can’t even use an apostrophe correctly in a tweet. Elon Musk, on the other hand, is the greatest entrepreneur of our time. And he notices things:

Only some employees create value. Others actively destroy value. The ones that listen to Robert Reich are probably in the latter category.