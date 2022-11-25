November 25, 2022

ANALYSIS: TRUE. The next and most profound industrial revolution in human history is underway in Low Earth Orbit. “The most profound chapter in human history is the industrial revolution happening in LEO, just 250 miles above our heads. We are at a turning point for our civilization, pivoting from 60 years of space exploration to a new era of unprecedented economic activity, manufacturing and growth in space. This burgeoning epoch is called the Orbital Age, and it will drive a new trillion-dollar industry.”